Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Thursday night

A storm system moving across the northern Gulf Coast will bring us a threat of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures will be warm and should climb into the 70s for most areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across South Mississippi during the day. And more numerous showers and thunderstorms will likely persist into the evening hours. Confidence is very high that heavy downpours will impact local plans on Thursday and Thursday night. Up to two inches of rainfall is expected across our area with locally higher amounts possible. Confidence is lower on any severe weather actually happening in our area. We have a low to very low severe weather risk: storm damage will be possible but not likely at any location in South Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night. If any severe thunderstorms develop, severe threats would include isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts. Keep up to date on the latest weather information Thursday in case warnings become necessary. Have multiple ways of receiving warnings, in case any are issued on Thursday. Once this storm threat moves out of our area by Friday, most of us will have seen rain, some of us will have seen lightning. And few, if any, of us will have any storm damage. After today, our next rain system will arrive Sunday into Monday. Should be drier for Tuesday.