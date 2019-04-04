A heaping helping of April showers

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A storm system moving across the northern Gulf Coast will bring a threat of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across South Mississippi during the day. This doesn’t mean that it will rain continuously all day long; there may be a few rain-free breaks from time to time during the day.
Then, later this evening, showers and thunderstorms will could become more numerous and may persist into the overnight hours.
Confidence is very high that heavy downpours will impact local travel plans on Thursday and Thursday night. Up to two inches of rainfall is expected across our area with locally higher amounts possible.
Confidence is lower on any severe damaging weather actually happening in our area. We have a low to very low severe weather risk: storm damage will be possible but not likely at any location in South Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night.
If any severe thunderstorms develop, severe threats would include isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts.
Keep up to date on the latest weather information Thursday in case warnings become necessary. Have multiple ways of receiving warnings, in case any are issued on Thursday.
Once this storm threat moves out of our area by Friday, most of us will have seen rain, some of us will have seen lightning. And few, if any, of us will have any storm damage.
After Thursday, our next rain system will arrive Sunday into Monday. Should be drier for Tuesday.
