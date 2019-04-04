Harrison County battles mosquito breeding

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - According to the World Health Organization, nearly one million people a year die from mosquito-borne diseases. Here in South Mississippi, the main mosquito threat comes in the form of West Nile virus.
One of the many battlefronts the Harrison County Mosquito Control Team has in the war against mosquitoes is spraying area ditches and standing water with anti-mosquito larvicides.
"All year long we’ve been doing what we call larvicide, where we can get them in a larvae stage before they can hatch,” said Gene Fayard, Harrison County mosquito control director. “We do larvicides, we do trap and we try to identify the mosquitoes. What type of mosquito determines where they breed, where they lay their eggs, and then we go to the source.”
Coming off a warm, wet winter, Fayard said he and his squad will be busy again this year finding more sources where breeding happens. Along with larvicides, they get a little help from mosquito-larvae eating minnows, and the Gambusia, otherwise known as the mosquito fish.
"They'll eat larvae,” Fayard added.
Of course, we’re all used to seeing the mosquito spray trucks, which are now high-tech.
"One thing we’ve done is put GPS on our trucks so I can tell where the truck went, when the spraying happened and how much chemicals are coming out of the back of the truck,” he said.
Pretty soon, you’ll see fog trucks out and about in the county. They said when you see the trucks coming, go inside for 15-20 minutes until the air clears out.
