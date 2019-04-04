Fleetwood Mac replaces Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest; refund information announced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fleetwood Mac has been added to the Thursday, May 2 music lineup for the 50th Anniversary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. One of America’s most iconic groups and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers since 1998, Fleetwood Mac’s long list of classics include “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Landslide,” and countless other hits. Fleetwood Mac includes Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.