Courthouse Road is smooth but there are still a few bumps in the road

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Over the last year, if your commute included Courthouse Road you have had to fight traffic and construction. Now, with the project nearing completion, travel is still less than smooth.
The Pickering Firm was hired by the city to inspect the work done by the construction company. They say there is a series of dips littering the newly paved Courthouse Road from Pass Road to Highway 90.
“I mean they’re pretty easy to detect," said Andy Phelan with the Pickering Firm. "I mean we noticed them and paving started late December and they showed up pretty much the day after.”
According to Phelan, there are more than 15 of these dips scattered across Courthouse Road but it could still be a little longer before they are repaired.
“You actually don’t want to address dips right away because they may sink a little bit further and if you fix them too quick, that same dip may show back up," Phelan explained.
Jay Bearden Construction was the firm hired for the project and representatives from the company state that they are not responsible for the bumps. With no one accepting blame, litigation could be necessary to determine who has to fix the dips and whose tab the construction will go on.
The possibility of renewed road work has many business owners worried.
“We had regulars tell us that they would be back just after the road was finished," said Kelli Bell, the owner of Chillville Creamery.
Jeanne Brackin, the owner of Sadie Jane’s, has had similar experiences with some of her customers.
“Our customers complained constantly and we had people who said, ‘I would have come in sooner, I was waiting on the road to get finished,’” said Brackin.
While paving may finally be done, it appears these businesses may be set for more adversity.
“We just have to endure it and hope for the best," said Bell. "It is not something we want to hear but we don’t have a lot of choices.”
There are between 15 and 20 dips on Courthouse Road and, while they are noticeable, the engineer tells us they should not damage vehicles.
