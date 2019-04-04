Coast hotel has a brand new look, inside and out

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Guests will be sleeping in 137 rooms that have a new look and feel at one Coast hotel, and that’s just the beginning.
The Hilton Garden Inn Airport Gulfport has a brand-new look these days after a multi-million dollar makeover. Everything from top to bottom is new, including the furniture, the carpeting, the light fixtures, the rooms and the fitness center.
The hotel even has a place called The Shop, which is a new Hilton brand. The restaurant is new, and the food is just as tasty as ever. As for why this transformation has taken place at the hotel, the answer is very simple.
“We have to stay competitive in the market," said Joy Favaloro, the hotel’s director of sales. “There are 11 hotels in the Highway 49, Interstate 10 exit so we have to stay competitive in this market, especially to keep up and keep our product fresh.”
One of the added benefits of this makeover is that when you work around brand new stuff, the employee morale goes sky high, and that’s what hotel officials are saying. The employees love working here with the brand-new look.
