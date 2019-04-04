Bel-Aire students participate in Watershed Project

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The great outdoors served as the classroom for some Harrison County students Wednesday.
About 75 fifth graders from Bel-Aire Elementary School participated in the Watershed Connections and Restoration Project at the University of Southern Mississippi Marine Education Center.
Wednesday was the third and final day of the experience.
Students spent the day exploring the Davis Bayou on a boat, testing water samples and learning more about watershed conservation.
“I liked how it was a fun experience and like we get to play games, and it wasn’t boring,” said student Desiree Lacy.
Teachers said it’s a more effective way to teach science standards.
“I can tell them all day about standards and what they need to learn, but they’re actually doing it,” said teacher Erin De Back. “On the boat, and walking through nature, and looking through the investigations with water, and talking to other educators other than me.”
The trip was funded by a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality RESTORE grant.
