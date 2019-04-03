‘You were wrong, Mr. Mayor’: Gulfport councilwoman fires back at mayor as friction continues

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Tension continued to rise Tuesday between Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines with neither able to agree on the next steps for getting a sports complex back on the docket.
In front of a packed room, Holmes-Hines told the mayor that he was wrong for the comments he made last week.
“You were wrong Mr. Mayor," said the councilwoman to a crowded chamber Tuesday night at Gulfport’s city council meeting.
The comments the councilwoman referred to were ones made by the mayor after a sales tax measure was killed at the state capitol.
The mayor’s statement accused Holmes-Hines of using fear mongering to kill the project, saying in part: “Councilwoman Holmes-Hines has long been opposed to developments in her Ward, using fearmongering and speculation to kill multiple projects... She is the principal reason there has been little progress made in that segment of the city in the last two decades."
However, in an interview with WLOX, Mayor Hewes defended his comments, saying it was not a personal attack.
“We’re supposed to be able to disagree and have robust discussions, and there’s a lot of passion involved," said the mayor. "My criticisms were about job performance, about the fact that there was a motivation to kill this legislation to not let a vote take place, not about the person or persons involved. They certainly were pushing their agendas along those lines but that don’t make them bad people.”
Holmes-Hines didn’t read it that way.
“Billy Hewes made comments that gave Gulfport a black eye," she told WLOX. "Now you have to understand, we have had mayors in the past that have behaved badly but we didn’t go after state senators. We didn’t compare county people and we didn’t compare representative people. When you have a problem, you stay inside your own doors. You don’t go out there and put that type of dirty laundry out. It gives our city a black eye and it’s wrong.”
While there were impassioned comments from both the mayor and councilwoman at Tuesday’s meeting, there was no compromise on the fate of the proposed sports complex.
Mayor Hewes committed to a nearly $3 million project to add permanent pumps to help alleviate the flooding issues with Forest Heights, which is one of the issues brought up by Holmes-Hines.
She said she wouldn’t consider any resolution for a sports complex that didn’t first address what she called “glaring infrastructure issues.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.