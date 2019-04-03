4-year-old boy becomes second victim from I-10 wreck in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk confirmed 4-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson, Jr. died after he was involved in a car accident on I-10 Saturday.
Wilson Jr. was removed from life support after was taken to University Hospital in New Orleans by life flight right after the accident.
The 4-year-old was the second victim from this accident. His father Johnny Ray Wilson, Sr. was first pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon arrival it appeared a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Wilson Sr. was traveling west on I-10 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off of the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. All of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle.
No one was wearing seatbelts.
The other two children involved in the accident remain hospitalized in stable condition.
