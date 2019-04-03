Sexual Awareness Month: Coast advocates hosting multiple events to raise awareness

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The month of April is Sexual Awareness Month and a Coast advocacy group against violence is holding multiple events to bring awareness to sexual crimes and violence.
“We need this month because people are sexually assaulted every 92 seconds in the United States, and that is an astronomical number. But out of that number, maybe 30 percent will come to the police and say that they’ve been sexually assaulted,” said advocate Stephanie Piper.
Piper and her team at the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence are aiming to change that statistic this year with a new initiative.
“We are doing a new campaign called ‘Start by Believing,’" Piper explained. "And with SBB, we are hoping that people will listen to the person that says they’ve been a victim of sexual assault as opposed to asking them what they were doing wrong or how they got themselves into that situation. Just start by believing. I believe you. How can I help?”
‘Start by Believing’ was chosen as the campaign slogan because Piper says many of her clients struggle with being believed.
“If I told you that my house was broken into, the person could come in and go ‘yep, this house was broken into’. But when it comes to sexual assault, it’s so personal, and the things that people have to go through after a sexual assault are so invasive and accusatory sometimes,” Piper explained.
The center will host several events this month to also raise awareness, including the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event, which will feature men attempting to walk one mile in high heels. That event will take place Friday, April 12 at 8 a.m. at Biloxi Lighthouse Pier. To register for this event, click HERE.
“The Vagina Monologues,” a comical show that celebrates women, will take place April 27 at 7:30 pm at the Mary C. O’Keefe Center in Ocean Springs. Admission is $10. To purchase tickets to the show, click HERE.
Local businesses are also invited to participate in Jeans for Justice by inviting employees to donate $5 to the Nonviolence Center in order to be able to wear jeans to work on April 24. Businesses interested in participating can contact Stephanie at 228-436-3809 or by email spiper@gccfn.org.
