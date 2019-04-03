Pleasantly dry Wednesday. Rainy Thursday.

Another pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s expected but somewhat cooler by the coastal areas. A storm system moving across the northern gulf coast will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night. Threats include damaging straight line winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Up to two inches of heavy rainfall is expected in South Mississippi through Thursday night. Our pattern remains unsettled into the weekend and early next week, with rain chances on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Then a cold front around next Tuesday could bring drier and cooler conditions.