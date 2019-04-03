Pascagoula councilwoman brings attention to police staffing shortage

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The city is operating with an insufficient number of officers. That was the message Pascagoula City Councilwoman Jennifer Colmer delivered at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Colmer said after riding along with patrol officers, she believes the department is stretched thin.
Before the city's $14 million deficit was discovered last year, the police department was budgeted for 65 officers. Now counting vacant positions that haven't been filled, Pascagoula has 55 working officers.
“Pascagoula PD is held in high regards around the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and I don’t want that to fall because of this deficit that we inherited,” said Colmer.
Mayor Dane Maxwell responded saying the city is working on bringing the numbers back up for next year’s budget.
“There were some positions that they wanted to fill, and we just wouldn’t let them fill because we didn’t have the money fill them,” Maxwell said. “Now, we will consider filling those positions and staffing them back up as we can afford it.”
During the council meeting, Maxwell told Police Chief Kenny Johnson that if his department reached a critical shortage to let him, Maxwell, know, and the city would meet to consider filling the positions immediately.
According to Maxwell, crime is not up in Pascagoula despite the police staffing shortage.
