Our dry stretch ends on Thursday

Soak up today’s weather while it lasts! We’ll stay partly cloudy today with highs in the 70s. More cloud cover is expected late tonight, but we’ll remain dry. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Thursday, especially in the afternoon. While the severe weather risk is low, one or two storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Heavy rain is also possible. Some more showers and storms may develop on Friday. Areas in South Mississippi may pick up around 1-2″ of rain by the end of Friday.
Warmer and humid air will settle in on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers may move through, but heavier rain is expected by Sunday and Monday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s. Drier weather is expected by Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.