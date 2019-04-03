Number of measles cases in U.S. rise, but what does it mean for Mississippians?

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Should this years alarming number of measles cases spark concerns for Mississippians?
3 On Your Side took it to health care professionals for what you need to know.
“So far this year we are seeing 387 cases of measles in the United States, which is more than we have had for the entire country for the whole year last year," says Dr. Dobbs, State Health Officer for the Department of Health.
This years skyrocketing numbers makes this the second greatest number of U.S. cases since the disease was said to be eliminated back in 2000.
“Measles are pretty prevalent in other parts of the world," Dr. Dobbs continued. "There is a huge outbreak right now in the Philippians, Israel, and Europe. So what’s happening is people are visiting these areas and coming back into areas that have a low immunization rate. When that happens, measles spread like wildfire.”
Dr. Dobbs says the disease is more serious than you may think.
“It can be deadly. There have been 35 deaths in Europe last year and about 100,000 deaths worldwide every year.”
As for the chances of Mississippians contracting the disease: “We are at risk for a case here and there. Since we have a pretty broad immunity in our kids and throughout all of our population, the chances of it getting into Mississippi are very low.”
Dr. Darren Scoggin is a Pediatrician at Children’s Medical Group. “The way to prevent measles is prevention. We have a vaccine, it is super effective, works well. We have a vaccine that we give at 12 months and a booster between 4 to 5 years. That vaccine is effective, and it is safe.”
Dr. Scoggin say’s he has high hopes Mississippi will continue to remain measles free.
“Thankfully, Mississippi has not had any cases because we have been very strong about our immunizations, and hopefully that will continue.”
