No. 18 MGCCC falls twice to No. 4 PRCC

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) - No. 18 Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t deliver timely hits Tuesday and lost twice to No. 4 Pearl River at Ken “Curly” Farris Field.
The archrivals Wildcats won the first game 6-1 after the Bulldogs stranded 13 batters, then closed out the sweep with a 6-3 win where Gulf Coast left six more on the bases.
Gulf Coast falls to 17-5 overall, 9-3 in MACJC action. The Bulldogs will fall out of first place in the conference but will finish the day one game out in the loss column.
Dawson Hall (Fr., East Central/Hurley) gave the Bulldogs a strong start in the opener, giving up three earned runs in seven-plus innings, but left down 5-1 in the eighth. He lost for the first time after four straight wins.
Gulf Coast outhit Pearl River 11-10 and had the leadoff runner on in the first five innings. Three straight batters singled to lead off the fourth and the Bulldogs got nothing across. They also stranded two in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings.
Alden Davis (So., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) had three hits, including a triple. Ike Williams (So., St. Martin/St. Martin) and Dee Hawthorne (Fr., Harrison Central/Gulfport) had two hits each, and Castor Lee (So., Gulfport/Gulfport) doubled in Gulf Coast’s only run in the sixth.
Gulf Coast managed only five hits in the nightcap, with Williams picking up two more. Lee also had two hits. The first two batters reached in the seventh down three, but indicative of the whole day nothing came across.
Pearl River improves to 22-5, 7-3.