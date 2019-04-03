Nine arrested after meth bust in the Kiln

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - At least nine people are facing charges after being arrested in the Kiln for possession of methamphetamine.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said multiple homes in the 2400 block of Standard-Dedeaux Road area were searched Wednesday morning.
Significant quantities of methamphetamine packaged for sale, marijuana and THC concentrate, and numerous items used to do and sell drugs were found as a result of the searches, said authorities. Several firearms were also found in close proximity to the drugs, said Sheriff Adam.
Nine people were arrested during the round-up. Of the nine, six are facing one felony charge each of possession of a controlled substance.
The other suspects charged in the raid include: Joseph Sonier, 32; Maggan Wilson, 33; Fred Haulk, 37; Shirley Jones, 30; Cecelia Jaynes, 29; and Brandon Wilson, 27. Wilson is also charged with resisting arrest.
Daniel Talley, 39, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
Two additional people are charged with a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. Police also issued a felony arrest warrant for a tenth suspect.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said more charges and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, multiple agencies were involved in this investigation, including the Hancock County Special Response Team and canine units and narcotic agents from Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
“This is another great example of how working as a team and combining resources leads to successful investigations and arrests,” said Sheriff Adam. “Anyone who chooses to engage in illegal drug crimes in Hancock County can expect to meet our deputies and agents at some point. It’s not a matter of if but when. As always, we greatly appreciate the assistance and support of the other agencies involved. We encourage the public to continue helping us by providing tips and information, which is often the start of cases like this.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.