Nine arrested after meth bust in the Kiln

“This is another great example of how working as a team and combining resources leads to successful investigations and arrests,” said Sheriff Adam. “Anyone who chooses to engage in illegal drug crimes in Hancock County can expect to meet our deputies and agents at some point. It’s not a matter of if but when. As always, we greatly appreciate the assistance and support of the other agencies involved. We encourage the public to continue helping us by providing tips and information, which is often the start of cases like this.”