Missing Gulfport man found dead

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man who went missing over the weekend while walking his dog has been found dead.
Authorities say Bryan Daughtrey, 37, was found Tuesday afternoon in a marshy area near Runnymead Drive in a wooded area behind MGCCC’s Jeff Davis campus. It was an area where Daughtrey was known to frequent. Foul play is not suspected in his death, said authorities, adding that it has been ruled as accidental.
According to social media posts, Daughtrey took his dog for a walk around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. The dog returned to the house at 2 a.m. the next day without it’s leash.
