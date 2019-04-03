Lunchables launching ‘Brunchables’ breakfast line

Lunchables is set to introduce a new breakfast line called “Brunchables” this month. (Source: Twitter/The Real Lunchables/CNN)
April 2, 2019 at 7:24 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 7:27 PM

(CNN) – Lunchables is looking to move into the breakfast market.

The snack food line is set to debut a new product called “Brunchables.”

There will be three varieties to choose from: Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.

Lunchables teased the announcement on April Fools’ Day, causing many fans to be suspicious.

But Brunchables is a real thing, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Kraft Heinz company – and they should be available in select stores this month.

