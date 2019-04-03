Iconic Coast costume shop Josette’s to close its doors

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - An iconic Gulf Coast costume business is in the process of shutting its doors after decades of service to people in South Mississippi.
Josette’s in downtown Biloxi announced Tuesday that they will close. The store has provided costumes, tuxedos, formal dresses, costume jewelry, fabrics, accessories, and more to people on the Coast for many years. From Halloween to Mardi Gras to prom, Josette’s has spent years dressing people for events.
A post on the business’ Facebook page this week said they will begin their going out of business sale on Thursday, April 4. However, the post noted that it could take months to sell everything in the store, which is located in a 25,000 square feet building on Howard Avenue.
After seeing the announcement, hundreds of people began commenting and sharing Josette’s Facebook post, with most expressing sorrow that the business would be closing and sharing memories of Josette’s that went as far back as the store’s original location in downtown Pascagoula.
Josette’s responded to some of the comments, saying,"Like so many other small businesses, the Internet has killed us."
No date has been set as to when the iconic store will close for good. Formal gowns marked down as low as $10, tuxedos starting at $200, and costumes marked down, as well. Mardi Gras trains and collars are also on clearance, along with fabric beginning at $2 a bolt. Josette's said they will continue to rent tuxes until about two months before they officially close.
Josette’s is located at 902 Howard Avenue in Biloxi. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.