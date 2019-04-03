Gulfport police arrest man on carjacking charge

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport Police arrested a Bay St. Louis man Wednesday after authorities said he stole a taxi Tuesday night.
Joseph William Sims, 33, is held at the Harrison County jail on one count of unarmed carjacking.
Police responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Jefferson Street around 11:48 p.m. to investigate the complaint of a carjacking.
Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who had obvious signs of assault. The investigation revealed that the victim was a cab driver and had picked up Sims in Gulfport.
Police said Sims directed the cab driver to the area where the assault occurred. After assaulting the driver, police said Sims took the cab and left the area.
The cab was later located in a ditch a few blocks from the incident. Police said Sims fled the scene but was later located by police.
Sims is held on a $35,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
