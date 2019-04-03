Gulf Coast organizations declare April as Sexual Awareness Month

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi’s 6 Coastal counties are kicking off the month of April by declaring it Sexual Awareness Month.
“We need this month because people are sexually assaulted every 92 seconds in the United States, and that is an astronomical number. But out of that number, maybe 30% will come to the police and say that they’ve been sexually assaulted,” said advocate Stephanie Piper.
Piper and her team at the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence are aiming to change that statistic this year with a new initiative.
“We are doing a new campaign called 'Start by Believing’," Piper explained. "And with SBB we are hoping that people will listen to the person that says they’ve been a victim of sexual assault as opposed to asking them what they were doing wrong or how they got themselves into that situation. Just start by believing. I believe you. How can I help?”
‘Start by Believing’ was chosen as the campaign slogan because Piper says many of her clients struggle with being believed.
“If I told you that my house was broken into, the person could come in and go ‘yep, this house was broken into’. But when it comes to sexual assault, it’s so personal, and the things that people have to go through after a sexual assault are so invasive and accusatory sometimes,” Piper explained.
The center will host several events this month to also raise awareness including the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. The event will take place Friday, April 12th at 8 a.m.
Jeans for Justice will take place April 24th, and the Vagina Monologues will take place April 27th at 7:30 pm at the Mary C. O’Keefe Center in Ocean Springs.
