Coast businesses and organizations kick-off Move More Month

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The streets of downtown Gulfport were filled Wednesday morning with people celebrating the kick-off to Move More Month. 2019 Gulf Coast Heart Walk Chair Anthony Wilson believes that this is an initiative for everyone.
“Move More April is really about getting fit, a healthier lifestyle," Wilson said. "Whether it’s just taking the stairs or maybe it’s parking in the back of the parking lot and walking a little farther, good health follows that.”
As President of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mary Graham said that good health habits start at an early age.
“We have a fitness initiative at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and today, to really enhance the enthusiasm, we brought our band and we brought our cheerleaders," Graham told WLOX. "We’re trying to really get people motivated for Move April Move Mississippi.”
According to the American Heart Association, one out of three deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease. For Gulf Coast Heart Walk Executive Jonathan Daniels, this statistic hits close to home.
“Yesterday marked four years that I had a quadruple bypass surgery. It’s something that snuck up on me. I am a survivor," Daniels said. "The doctor, after the surgery, said that this was not a conversation that we should be having.”
It was, however, a conversation that Daniels said caused change for his staff at the Port of Gulfport.
“Give them that time for some self-care, to take care of themselves and to become aware that being heart healthy us just so important," he said.
