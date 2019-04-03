Biloxi votes to buy land from residents to close rail crossings and build access road

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council voted Tuesday night to approve paying property owners for land they need to build an access road behind some rail crossings.
The city is looking to close six of those crossings in East Biloxi. Three of them are on Holly, Dorries and Nixon Streets.
For several years, Biloxi has been trying to reduce the number of railroad crossings in the East Biloxi area. The city thinks the access road is a step in the right direction.
“If we close some of the crossings, it will alleviate some of the accidents going over the high elevated areas," said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton with the city. "Of course, we want residents and visitors to be able to travel around in East Biloxi.”
Before they create that road, there is a little bit of property that the city has to get ownership of first.
“It’s less than six dozen pieces of property and most of it isn’t even the whole property," said Dobbs-Walton.
Now that the measure has been approved, the city can move forward with appraising the property and getting the ball in motion.
“Correspondence has been made with all of the homeowners regarding their property to build the access road north,” Dobbs-Walton continued.
Just in a two mile area, there are more than 21 rail crossings. Some of those crossings have been raised because of new guidelines, which has led to multiple trucks becoming stuck when attempting to go over them.
Among those incidents include a tragedy in 2016 where four people died and more were injured when a tour bus carrying senior citizens became stuck on the tracks at the Main Street crossing.
After the 2017 train accident, the city put warning signs and ban large buses and trucks from Main Street and several other crossings.
The rail crossings fall under joint control of MDOT, CSX, and the City of Biloxi.
“All of these people have to agree on everything to set all of this in motion,” explained Dobbs-Walton.
Once all three entities are on board, the city will look to start the bidding process later this year on who builds the road.
