Biloxi Pitching Allows One Hit In 15-1 Exhibition Win

BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) - In their final tune up before Opening Day, the Biloxi Shuckers topped the William Carey Crusaders 15-1 on Tuesday night at MGM Park. Six Shuckers pitchers combined to allow just one hit in the win.
RHP Thomas Jankins got the start for Biloxi and tossed a 1-2-3 top of the first. The righty allowed the only hit of the night, a two-out single by Lucas Scott, in the second. RHP Trey Supak took over for Jankins and threw 1.0 frame, walking one and striking out one batter.
The Shuckers hung a six spot in the bottom of the first as five of the first seven batters singled. Luis Aviles Jr. capped the scoring for Biloxi in the frame, hammering a three-run homer to left field. Singles from Blake Allemand and Weston Wilson, along with an RBI groundout from Trent Grisham, scored four more runs for the Shuckers in the second.
LHP Angel Perdomo and RHP Johan Belisario both made their debut in the Brewers organization. Perdomo allowed one base runner on a walk but struck out a batter in his 1.0 inning. Belisario sat the side down in order with a strikeout looking to end his night.
Max McDowell delivered the big hit in a four-run fifth inning, clearing the bases with a double to left. William Carey’s lone run scored in the top of the sixth on a passed ball. RHP Nate Griep hurled a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, inducing three groundball outs to end the seven-inning contest.
Biloxi starts their regular season on Thursday night at 6:35 pm against the Birmingham Barons at MGM Park.