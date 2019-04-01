Weapons and ballistic vests stolen after Rankin Co. sheriff’s vehicle burglarized in Jackson

The suspect(s) got away with a .380 caliber backup weapon, a yellow taser, two loaded .9 mm Glock magazines, a tactical ballistic vest with “Sheriff” identification panels on the front and back, a patrol ballistic vest, two personal camouflaged bags with range gear, handcuffs and a laptop. They may have also gotten away with a light-weight jacket with the Rankin County Sheriff’s logo on the front.