Weapons and ballistic vests stolen after Rankin Co. sheriff’s vehicle burglarized in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - An unmarked Rankin County Sheriff’s vehicle was burglarized on Lakeland Drive in Jackson around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The deputy discovered the burglary as he was leaving the building and returning to his vehicle. When he approached his vehicle, he noticed the rear passenger side window had been busted out.
The suspect(s) got away with a .380 caliber backup weapon, a yellow taser, two loaded .9 mm Glock magazines, a tactical ballistic vest with “Sheriff” identification panels on the front and back, a patrol ballistic vest, two personal camouflaged bags with range gear, handcuffs and a laptop. They may have also gotten away with a light-weight jacket with the Rankin County Sheriff’s logo on the front.
If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are encouraged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.00. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.
