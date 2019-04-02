Warm and wet April ahead based on latest outlook

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As April gets going, here’s a look at our climate history for the month.
Despite the term “April showers,” this month is typically the second driest of the year for our region in coastal Mississippi.
Normally, highs start off pleasantly cool in the 70s but become warmer near 80 by the month’s end. And usually our cool wake ups in the 50s are replaced by milder mornings in the 60s during this month.
The outlook for April 2019 calls for warmer than normal and wetter than normal conditions for our region.
We are currently in a borderline drought due to our rain deficit for the year so far so any additional April showers will be beneficial for us.
