Veteran hospitalized after jaw broken in Indianapolis road rage attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV/CNN) - Police are looking for the person who allegedly punched an Army veteran with brass knuckles in a road rage attack caught on camera.
Army veteran James Yacconi, 49, was riding his new Harley-Davidson motorcycle Wednesday in Indianapolis when he noticed a friend’s car had a brake light out. He informed his friend while the two were driving.
But the driver of a white sedan was apparently annoyed by Yacconi’s action, and when the two arrived at a stoplight, he got out of his car. In turn, Yacconi got off his motorcycle, and there was a confrontation.
The sedan’s driver punched Yacconi, and he went down. Yacconi reportedly told friends the driver delivered the punch with brass knuckles.
Yacconi ended up in the hospital with a broken jaw. He also suffered an asthma attack and won’t be able to work for six to eight weeks.
"What was the reason for punching James? Why would you get so irritated to break someone’s jaw? It is one thing to exchange words when everybody is heated, but to exchange punches and take one punch and break somebody’s jaw, that is disturbing,” said one of Yacconi’s friends, who didn’t want to be identified.
The suspect in the case is still at large. Yacconi’s friend says he should turn himself in.
Copyright 2019 WRTV via CNN. All rights reserved.