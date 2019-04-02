USM celebrates 109th birthday with eye on the future

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi is now 109 years old. USM celebrated the anniversary of the school’s founding at its Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach with an address from the university’s leader.
President Dr. Rodney Bennett highlighted the school’s accomplishments during a 30-minute address to faculty and students. USM Gulf Park Campus Vice President Dr. Steve Miller is glad to celebrate with an eye on what lies ahead.
“It gives everyone a chance to reflect on the great things that we’ve done in the past, get a look at what’s going on currently and then talk about great plans for our future,” Miller said.
A big part of USM’s future is centered on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“We serve more than just the Gulf Park Campus,” Miller said. “We’re all the way in Hancock County over to Ocean Springs with the Gulf Coast Research Lab, and there’s tremendous activity and new developments at the Port of Gulfport. So, we’re really all-encompassing across the three Coastal counties.”
The leadership from Hattiesburg to the Coast isn’t satisfied with just serving the 1,800 in-person students from the Gulf Park Campus. Efforts are underway to attract new students by working with industries to format a solid curriculum.
“We need to be in tune with what the industry and market needs are. We have great relationships with the developers, and we’re looking at industries that are currently being served here that want to grow along with industries that want to come into the area,” Miller said. “We just have to be in tune to what their needs are, as well as the existing programs we have that are putting graduates.”
Part of recruiting students is creating a college atmosphere. According to Miller the university and city are working to improve the student experience.
“We’re looking at infrastructure projects where we can continue to build sidewalks and lighting throughout the campus and be connected with them in town with different types of programs, with offerings for the students and relationships with the restaurants and the area merchants,” Miller said. “It’s just working out wonderfully.”
With a partnership between two campuses serving all of South Mississippi, USM leaders are confident bright days are ahead.
“I can’t wait to see what our future holds,” Bennett said in his closing remarks.
Founders Day marks the legislative act in 1910 that created the university.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.