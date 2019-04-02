Senator Wicker launches investigation into Aviation Safety Inspectors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is leading his committee in investigating any potential connection between inadequate training and certification of Aviation Safety Inspectors who may have participated in evaluating the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.
Last month, President Trump issued an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.
Wicker wrote to Federal Aviation Administration Acting Administrator Daniel Elwell to request additional information and documents.
The letter can be found here.
Wicker is the Chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation
