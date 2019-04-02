NOPD investigating whether woman’s 1973 disappearance is connected to serial killer Samuel Little

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is new information connected to the case of a man the FBI says may be among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history. In a FOX 8 exclusive, we have learned that New Orleans Police are investigating whether convicted killer Samuel Little was involved in the 1973 disappearance of a woman in New Orleans.
The NOPD said its investigators have been in touch with the family of the missing woman, Sarah Brown. Texas Rangers and the FBI are also looking into it.
According to the FBI, 78-year-old Little has confessed to 90 murders. Investigators are working to match his confessions to evidence in states across the country - including Louisiana - during the years from 1970 to 2005.
Little is currently in a Texas prison, where the FBI says he’s drawing pictures of the women he killed. On Monday (April 1), the FBI posted on its website that one of those sketches is of a black woman whom Little reportedly confessed to killing in 1973. According to what the FBI calls an “unmatched confession” from Little, the victim was possibly named Sarah and may have worked at a restaurant in New Orleans.
We spoke with Sarah Brown’s only child, Kenneth, who wants investigators to figure out if Little is responsible for his mother’s killing. He said she worked at a Canal Street restaurant and was last seen waiting for a bus. He said her purse was later found on Carrollton Avenue, but she was never seen again.
We spoke with Kenneth Brown just weeks before the sketch was released, and he told us how important closure is for him.
“I’ve had it in the back of my brain for so long that I really never thought an opportunity like this would come, but now it’s here looking me in the face, you know, and I can’t let go of it,” Brown said.
FOX 8 spoke with Brown again today (April 2), and he said he has talked to both NOPD and FBI investigators about his mother’s case.
New Orleans Police said this case is still under investigation. The NOPD is asking anyone with information to call their homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.
