Local officers provide tips when using ride sharing apps in wake of college student’s death

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - New attention is being focused on how to use ride sharing apps safely.
This after 21-year-old South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was found dead over the weekend when she mistakenly got into a car that she thought was her Uber.
From work, to school, to late nights out with friends, millions of people count on the popular ride sharing apps for their everyday commute.
“Maybe 60 to 70 percent of our students use the ride share apps,” said JSU Public Safety Officer Salisha Jordan.
Officer Jordan says Uber has become a part of student’s daily lives.
“We see our students on a day-to-day basis using Uber and Lyft from morning until night.”
One of those regular Uber users is JSU sophomore Sierra Lovings.
“Uber is very convenient for me because I don’t have transportation. When I have to go to work, I Uber there.”
Lovings says she is always aware of her surrounding
“I am looking at the profile picture, male of female. I am seeing if I can call you. Also looking at what kind of car it is and the model.”
Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke says cracking down on ride sharing apps is a step in the right direction.
“I think there needs to be some changes in legislation for seeing companies like Uber and Lyft to be more responsible, and do a better job to make sure their drivers are safe for the public,” he said.
So the next time you order an Uber, remember these key safety tips.
“Look at the tag, sit in the backseat instead, ask the driver who are they here for. If you don’t feel comfortable, do not get into the vehicle."
