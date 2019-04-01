FBI: Missing La. girl may be traveling with 47-year-old Port Barre man

PORT BARRE, LA (WVUE) - Investigators believe a missing 15-year-old Port Barre teen who possibly ran away from home Thursday (March 28) may be with 47-year-old Cory “Shane” Disotel, according to FBI spokesman Craig Betbeze.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Domeanna Spell, who was last seen getting off the school bus at Port Barre High School around 7 a.m. Thursday, Betbeze said. Investigators think Spell and Disotel, also of Port Barre, are traveling together in a silver 2003 Honda Civic.
When she was last seen, Spell was described as having long, light brown hair, but police said she may have changed her appearance to conceal her identity. She is roughly 105 pounds and about 5′2″, Betbeze said, and her eyes are “blue/hazel."
Disotel is about 5′8″ tall and 155 pounds, police said.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Louisiana State Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Port Barre Police Department and the FBI to find Spell.
In a news release, the PBPD said they are “leaving no stone unturned,” and are thankful for any help in finding Spell.
Investigators ask anyone -- including Spell’s friends or classmates -- to come forward with all information or tips, no matter how small they may seem by calling 1-800-225-5324.
