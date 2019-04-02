Dry tonight, but rain is around the corner

It was another beautiful day, and we’ll remain clear tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s by Wednesday morning. We’ll start of Wednesday sunny, but some clouds may return in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.
A system moving in from the west will likely bring showers and storms on Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible in some of these storms. The severe weather risk is low, but one or two storms could produce gusty winds and hail. More showers and storms may continue into Friday. Highs will be in the 70s for the end of the week.
We’ll have the chance more more showers and storms this weekend with highs in the upper 70s.
