Doctors say pale is the new tan

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, just one indoor ultraviolet (UV) tanning session increases the chance of developing melanoma by 20 percent, and each additional session during the same year boosts the risk by almost another 2 percent. If those tanners are under age 35, the risk for melanoma increases by nearly 75 percent. While exposure to UV light is fairly consistent across age groups, research indicates that high-risk exposure happens more commonly in teens.