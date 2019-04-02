Court denies Gulfport man’s appeal in capital murder conviction

(Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
By Annie Johnson | April 2, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 3:23 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Court of Appeals of the State of Mississippi denied Jalen Williams’ appeal from his capital murder trial Tuesday.

Jalen Shaquille Williams (left) and Rashad Rejohn Johnson (right) (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

Williams was convicted of capital murder on March 21, 2017 for the 2014 killing of Lamont Hayes and sentenced to life in prison.

Lamont Hayes, 41, was shot and killed in his home on Carson Drive in Gulfport July 22. (Photo source: Facebook)

Court documents say Williams and co-conspirator, Rashad Johnson, planned to rob Hayes after seeing Hayes flash one-hundred dollar bills during a dice game. The documents say the two entered Hayes’ home where a physical struggle took place, and Hayes was shot twice before Williams and Johnson fled the scene.

Williams appealed the jury’s guilty verdict and the trial court’s denial of post-trial motions. But, the court found no error and affirmed the trial court’s orders.

