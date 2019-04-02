Court denies Gulfport man’s appeal in capital murder conviction

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Court of Appeals of the State of Mississippi denied Jalen Williams’ appeal from his capital murder trial Tuesday.
Court documents say Williams and co-conspirator, Rashad Johnson, planned to rob Hayes after seeing Hayes flash one-hundred dollar bills during a dice game. The documents say the two entered Hayes’ home where a physical struggle took place, and Hayes was shot twice before Williams and Johnson fled the scene.
Williams appealed the jury’s guilty verdict and the trial court’s denial of post-trial motions. But, the court found no error and affirmed the trial court’s orders.
