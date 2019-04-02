Coast families, organizations raise awareness for Autism

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - People around the world wore blue Tuesday to raise awareness for Autism. April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day, a day dedicated to recognize and celebrate those living with the developmental disorder.
High school can be tough for any teen, but it can be especially hard for those with Autism.
“They treat me like I’m garbage, sometimes. But they sometimes treat me nicely," said 15-year-old Jaycen Gavin.
Jaycen is a 9th grader at Biloxi High School. He has level one Autism, and though he’s considered “high functioning,” it makes socializing and communicating with others challenging for him.
At least once a week, he comes to the Mississippi Center for Autism for ABA therapy, which stands for Applied Behavioral Analysis.
“I have seen more verbal behavior, which is... he’s able to communicate with others, so much so, that really all we have to focus on now is the social aspect: encountering others, how to talk with them, how to approach them," said Kristin Webb, who is a registered behavior technician at the center.
Autism is becoming more prevalent, with one in 59 children identified with ASD, according to the CDC. Webb says that makes awareness of the disorder more necessary.
“It’s very important for people to understand what Autism is and be able to address it how they need to. I mean, you have kids in schools, and it’s a different way to approach behavior for these children," she said.
Jaycen's dad hopes as awareness increases, acceptance will follow.
“We have people with disabilities everywhere now. Let’s stop focusing on the disabilities and focus on the abilities of the people and their greatness, instead of the things that they lack," said Jaycen.
It’s one simple action that can mean the world to this teen.
“I want to be accepted because that’s who I am,” he said.
On Saturday, April 6, the Mississippi Centers for Autism and the City of Biloxi will host the inaugural Walk with Limits, a 1-mile disability awareness walk. Anyone with physical and mental disabilities is invited to participate. The walk begins at 9 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. at MGM Park.
The center is also still looking for volunteers for the walk. Those interested should sign up on the MS Centers for Autism website.
