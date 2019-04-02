Caesar, MS tornado of April 2 1974

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - 45 years ago on April 2, a tornado touched down in the Caesar community of Pearl River County in South Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.
It was rated an F2 on the Fujita Scale (which has since been replaced by the newer Enhanced Fujita Scale). F2 tornadoes had winds up to 157 mph and caused considerable damage.
This particular tornado on April 2 1974 cost dozens of thousands of dollars as it damaged homes and farm buildings in the Caesar area. There is no report available of any fatalities or injuries from this twister.
Are you up to speed on your tornado terminology? A Tornado Watch means be prepared because conditions are favorable for tornadoes. A Tornado Warning means take action because a tornado has been spotted or is indicated by radar. A Tornado Emergency is reserved only for particularly catastrophic tornado events.
