Biloxi mayor wants more events at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi leaders want to see more events at MGM Park bring in more money for the city.
Tuesday evening, it’s lights, cameras, and baseball at MGM Park as the Biloxi Shuckers take on William Carey in an exhibition game. As usual, the AA team will play 70 home games this spring and summer.
Combine that with other park events, including the upcoming Conference USA Baseball Tournament in May, and MGM Park appears booked up. However, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich sees even more opportunity at the facility.
"We've got to do a lot of things and be creative on how we bring folks to the ball games and those events. We're working on those numbers,” Gilich said. “We're trying to make it more attractive, and I think the owners, and of course Tim Bennett with the college programs and the high school programs, I think it's the way of the future to get a lot of flavors of sports there."
Gilich also said more events at MGM Park means more revenue for everyone involved, including the city. He believes an increase in the number of events could tie in with the revitalization that’s happening right down the road on Howard Ave.
"Absolutely. The revenue there, the attractions there, that’s going to bring things to Howard Ave. and that Howard entertainment district that we have,” Gilich added.
