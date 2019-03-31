William Carey University to offer free ACT camp

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - William Carey University will offer a free ACT camp June 3rd through June 6th at its Hattiesburg campus. The deadline to apply is April 10th.
The camp will help motivate high school students to raise their ACT scores and will provide test-taking strategy sessions, study materials and small group instruction.
Students who attend the camp will also receive college scholarship information and professional education information.
To qualify, students must be sophomores or juniors during the 2018-19 school year.
The camp will also be available to high school students who failed to receive high school diplomas due to subject area deficiency. These students must be within two years of their original graduation date and should demonstrate that they are serious about improving their scores.
For more information, go to wmcarey.edu/act-camp. Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered by April 10th at 5 p.m.
· Applications can be mailed to: WCU, School of Education Box 3, 710 William Carey Parkway, Hattiesburg MS, 39401.
· Applications may be hand delivered to: 710 William Carey Parkway, Fairchild Hall, Room 106F.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.