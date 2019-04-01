TRAFFIC ALERT: Two crashes tie up traffic on I-10 in Hancock, Jackson counties

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Two separate crashes in two Coast counties are causing traffic delays on I-10 right now.
Authorities say all westbound lanes are blocked on I-10 in Hancock County after a crash.
It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday at Highway 603, which is exit 13 to Bay St. Louis. Authorities are on the scene redirecting traffic on the left shoulder of the interstate. According to an alert by MDOT, it will take about an hour to clear.
Another crash on the other side of the Gulf Coast is also leaving traffic delayed. A wreck on the Pascagoula River bridge has traffic moving slowly in Jackson County. It also happened just before 1 p.m. Monday, leaving the left lane blocked on the bridge. MDOT also estimates it will take about an hour to clear.
To see live traffic updates from MDOT, view the traffic map HERE.
