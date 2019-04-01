Part of I-75 bridge collapses onto road in Chattanooga, TN

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WVLT/Gray News) - Chattanooga Police said I-75 North at the I-24 West split is expected to be closed to traffic for an extended time after the railing from a bridge collapsed into the roadway.
Video from the scene shows one car that was damaged by the falling concrete barrier.
There’s no word yet on whether anyone was hurt.
Traffic will need to use an alternate route until the roadway is clear. No estimates about when that could be have been released.
