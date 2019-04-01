New program in Biloxi gives panhandlers a hand up instead of a handout

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Next time you’re approached by a panhandler seeking money for food, a bus ticket or other resources, the Salvation Army has a suggestion: Make it a thoughtful gift.
Salvation Army leaders announced a new program Monday called the Help Card that gives residents and visitors a thoughtful option in which to respond to panhandlers.
The Army, not unlike many local social-service organizations, offers an array of services for the needy, but leaders worry that giving money to a panhandler should not always be the first option.
"We're certainly a caring community and we should be," said Salvation Army Maj. Anita Caldwell, "But research has shown that some panhandlers have a car and a home, and panhandling is their career. Some have addictions to drugs, alcohol or gambling. And some are genuinely in need of help.
"We're asking people to take these things into account and think about giving a Help Card, which lists places where anyone can get a free meal or other assistance."
The Army is distributing the cards at businesses along the Coast so that residents or visitors can have them handy when approached for money.
The small yellow cards, which are the size of a business card, list locations for free meals and assistance. You can pick up help cards to pass out to panhandlers at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, the Biloxi Visitors Center, and Biloxi City Hall.
