New Orleans sues oil, gas firms over coastal erosion

"It is unfortunate to see the City of New Orleans bow to the administration's pressure for more self-serving lawsuit," said Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association in a statement released in response to the lawsuit. There is no reason why Louisiana should be outsourcing the protection of its coast to a few lawyers whose only interest is in padding their bank accounts. It is long past time that the litigation is put on the back burner and state government takes back the responsibility it is granted in the Coastal Zone Program."