Kevin Sutherland wins 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic

SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) - Kevin Sutherland is the 2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic winner after playing a dramatic seven playoff holes Monday morning against Scott Parel.
Sutherland won the professional golf tournament after being tied at -7 with Parel. The pair headed back out to the Fallen Oak golf course Monday after playing five playoff holes Sunday.
The day started with the pair teeing off on the sixth playoff hole. Sutherland tapped in for par while Parel made the same eight-footer he made Sunday for par after his second shot found the trap.
Sutherland drained a 20-foot birdie on the seventh playoff hole to win the tournament and take home the $240,000 championship check.
The Rapiscan Systems Classic is a PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament that draws large crowds each year. The purse for the three-day competition is $1.6 million. This was the tenth Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.