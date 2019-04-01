Jackson Co. tow truck owner arrested for insurance fraud

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jeffery Shane Brune, 39, of St. Martin was arrested and charged with one count of false pretense Thursday.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Brune allegedly tried to defraud an insurance company. Ezell says he allegedly submitted false bills claiming his services cost more than they actually did. Brune is the co-owner of A Towing and Recovery of St. Martin.
He was released from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
If anyone thinks they may have been overcharged for services from A Towing and Recovery, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
This is an ongoing investigation.
