Gulfport not giving up on sports complex plan

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Now that Gulfport’s proposal for a new sports complex has failed, the question is what does the city do now? Mayor Billy Hewes says Gulfport will not give up on efforts to move forward.
The Mississippi Senate killed Gulfport’s request to add a 3% food and beverage tax. The tax was proposed to raise money for a $45 million soccer complex.
The city planned to present the proposal for a public vote before it was shut down, and voters would have had the chance to approve or deny the tax increase.
“I was very disappointed. It was non-controversial, as far as we saw it, because it had the safety net of letting the public decide whether we’re going to do it or not. That was the key, giving the public the opportunity to vote,” Mayor Hewes said.
A natatorium was also included in the proposal. Hewes is convinced the sports facilities would have generated income, and he is not abandoning the effort to build the complex out near the airport, even if that means waiting until next year to appeal to the legislature again or explore other options.
“The natatorium, for example, the YMCA of the Gulf Coast has looked at opportunities to establish something in Gulfport. There could be possible BP funds or other type of funding out there,” said Mayor Hewes.
The money raised also would have been used to expand Creosote Road from Highway 49 to Canal Road south of Gulfport Premium Outlets.
“That could be something that could have benefited us, regardless of whether or not we had the sports complex. That road is needed now, today,” said the mayor.
During the course of the debate, Mayor Hewes accused Ward 3 Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, who opposed the tax and the project, of helping to kill it. He used words like fear mongering and speculation. Holmes-Hines told WLOX News she opposed the plan because she fears there would be an adverse impact of flooding in her ward. It got pretty personal, and Holmes-Hines said she is definitely bringing up comments made by Hewes in Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“What’s a city council meeting without a little tension? We all don’t have to think alike on these issues, but we do need to have a collective understanding moving forward of where we want to take the city,” the mayor said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.