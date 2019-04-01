Gulfport not giving up on sports complex plan

During the course of the debate, Mayor Hewes accused Ward 3 Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, who opposed the tax and the project, of helping to kill it. He used words like fear mongering and speculation. Holmes-Hines told WLOX News she opposed the plan because she fears there would be an adverse impact of flooding in her ward. It got pretty personal, and Holmes-Hines said she is definitely bringing up comments made by Hewes in Tuesday’s city council meeting.