Gulfport man walks dog but never returns home, family reporting him as missing

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police received a missing person report for 37-year-old Bryan Lee Daughtry Monday.
According to reports, Daughtrey left his home Saturday to take his dog for a walk around 8 a.m. Police say the dog returned Sunday around 2 a.m. without Daughtrey or its leash.
Family members contacted police because they were concerned for Daughtrey’s safety.
He is described as a 6′01 white male weighing 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Sometimes he wears glasses.
Anyone with information regarding his location is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
