Gulf Coast Winter Classic wraps up 2019 horse show

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Winter Classic wrapped up its seven-week long horse show Sunday and riders shared what they learned from this year’s competition.
Sunday’s Grand Prix saw all of the finalists ride again, with a $25,000 prize up for grabs. Taking home that large cash prize was Shannon Hicks who rode Clearwater 5 to win the Classic Company Grand Prix.
It was the final event of the Winter Classic and the moment that each of the riders had worked hard to get to.
“You have to lay it all on the line," said Grand Prix rider Penny Brennan. "You have to be fearless, you have to be smart.”
Horses and their riders moved in sync as they jumped over obstacles.
“It’s a dance," said Brennan. "He has to be, or she has to be, your dance partner.”
The annual horse show added an extra week to its schedule this year.
“Normally, we do six (weeks) but a lot of times, the northeast people don’t want to go home yet," said event coordinator Janet McCarroll. "So we decided to do seven (weeks) and it was successful.”
It was still cool by South Mississippi standards, though. Dedicated fans tried to keep warm, watching the show from their cars, carts, or from under the covers.
Coast native Brittany Carraway rode in the classics twice this year. “I competed the third week and this week and used the weeks in between to train and get ready."
She says riding in her hometown motivates her to boost her performance.
“I kind of got an idea of what it is I need to do and I just look forward to being a better rider next year," she said.
Bob Bell, president of the Gulf Coast Classic Company, says the rider turnout this year was consistent and made the event go smoothly.
“The people got done early enough so they could go out and enjoy the beaches and the casinos and the shopping," said Bell.
Once the competition ended, the equestrian athletes received the superstar treatment.
“He gets ice boots when he’s done and wrapped in lineaments or upholsters in the evening," said Brennan. "You have to treat them as if they’re Michael Jordan.”
Organizers say the annual horse show has a nearly $40 million economic impact on the Gulf Coast.
