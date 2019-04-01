Flights delays reported nationwide, including at Gulfport airport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Flights around the country have been delayed due to technical issues, according to multiple reports. That includes flights at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
Several airlines have been affected by the delays, including Delta, United, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.
The FAA noted that several airlines experienced computer issues Monday morning.
At the Gulfport airport, two arriving flights have been delayed. Delta flight 5440 arriving from Atlanta will be about an hour late, arriving at 10:25 a.m. instead of its scheduled 9:27 a.m. American Airlines flight 5714 from Dallas-Ft. Worth was scheduled to arrive at 12:49 p.m. but is now set to arrive at 1:49 p.m.
Because of the hour delays on those two flights, their departures will also be late. Delta flight 5440 will depart for Atlanta at 11 a.m. instead of its planned 10:02 a.m. American Airlines flight 5714 will leave for Dallas-Ft. Worth at 2 p.m. instead of 1:43 p.m.
All other flights at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport are arriving and departing as scheduled, according to the airport’s website. For a list of those flights, click HERE.
