Five people escape mobile home fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Five people were able to safely make it out of their mobile home on Riverline Road early Monday morning.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the adult in the home woke up to the smell of something burning and saw smoke in the house around 6:30 a.m. The adult and four teens were able to get out of the burning trailer and call for help.
Four units and 15 firefighters from the Harrison County Fire Services, Lizana Fire Dept., the Air National Guard Fire, AMR, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire.
The home did not have working smoke alarms at the time of the fire. It suffered fire, smoke and heat damage.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
